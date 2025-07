Thank you to all the comrades for your suggestions for improvement. (づ ̄3 ̄)づ╭❤~ I hope everyone can provide more feedback. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!

Update contents:

1. Optimized the game crash caused by insufficient video memory

2. Optimized the UI to change according to the screen resolution

3. Fixed the issue where new furniture could not be sold