16 July 2025 Build 19242570 Edited 16 July 2025 – 09:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 6

A new version is here, once again! This version focuses on the Time Attack gamemode to hopefully make it more interesting.

Time Attack Rework

  • Time attack starting time increasted from 2:00 to 3:00

  • Removed the cap on time (was 2:00)

  • Added a "pause timer" mechanic, as you merge fruit this bar fills up (and slowly drains!)

    When the bar is full, it will start draining at a rapid speed
    While the bar is draining, the timer does not go down

  • Removed merge time bonus for Banana, Peach, Pear & Apple

  • Changed the Watermelon time bonus from 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Letting a fruit escape the blender no longer instantly ends the game, but instead causes you to lose 10 seconds on the clock

  • Time Survived is now displayed alongside the remaining time

Hopefully these changes will make time attack a lot more interesting to play!

New Achievements & Stats

  • Added a new Achievement "Temporal Anomaly" for pausing time 25 times in time attack

  • Added a new stat "Times Time Frozen" to track how many times you have frozen time

Misc Changes

  • Made the gravity super fruit not attract until it is dropped

  • Made the gravity fruit's effect 4x as strong

  • Adjusted the Time Attack in-game leaderboard to show scores in mm:ss format

  • Fixed an issue that caused the log file to become bloated quickly

  • Fixed an issue that caused unavailable UI elements to be selectable while using controller inputs.

  • Adjusted the Storage Quota for history entries

