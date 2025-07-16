Version 6

A new version is here, once again! This version focuses on the Time Attack gamemode to hopefully make it more interesting.

Time Attack Rework

Time attack starting time increasted from 2:00 to 3:00

Removed the cap on time (was 2:00)

Added a "pause timer" mechanic , as you merge fruit this bar fills up (and slowly drains!) When the bar is full, it will start draining at a rapid speed

While the bar is draining, the timer does not go down

Removed merge time bonus for Banana, Peach, Pear & Apple

Changed the Watermelon time bonus from 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Letting a fruit escape the blender no longer instantly ends the game, but instead causes you to lose 10 seconds on the clock

Time Survived is now displayed alongside the remaining time

Hopefully these changes will make time attack a lot more interesting to play!

New Achievements & Stats

Added a new Achievement "Temporal Anomaly" for pausing time 25 times in time attack

Added a new stat "Times Time Frozen" to track how many times you have frozen time

Misc Changes