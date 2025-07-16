Version 6
A new version is here, once again! This version focuses on the Time Attack gamemode to hopefully make it more interesting.
Time Attack Rework
Time attack starting time increasted from 2:00 to 3:00
Removed the cap on time (was 2:00)
Added a "pause timer" mechanic, as you merge fruit this bar fills up (and slowly drains!)
When the bar is full, it will start draining at a rapid speed
While the bar is draining, the timer does not go down
Removed merge time bonus for Banana, Peach, Pear & Apple
Changed the Watermelon time bonus from 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Letting a fruit escape the blender no longer instantly ends the game, but instead causes you to lose 10 seconds on the clock
Time Survived is now displayed alongside the remaining time
Hopefully these changes will make time attack a lot more interesting to play!
New Achievements & Stats
Added a new Achievement "Temporal Anomaly" for pausing time 25 times in time attack
Added a new stat "Times Time Frozen" to track how many times you have frozen time
Misc Changes
Made the gravity super fruit not attract until it is dropped
Made the gravity fruit's effect 4x as strong
Adjusted the Time Attack in-game leaderboard to show scores in mm:ss format
Fixed an issue that caused the log file to become bloated quickly
Fixed an issue that caused unavailable UI elements to be selectable while using controller inputs.
Adjusted the Storage Quota for history entries
Changed files in this update