We are wrapping up some major improvements under the hood to bring metal stock materials and metal parts into the game. The good news is we are starting to see the parts literally coming together, as in the Printer in the background of this image just made the finishing parts to construct the Sifter!
More updates to come, and we are dropping new builds on the experimental branch on a weekly basis. Stay tuned!
Quick Update: Printer Progress
Update notes via Steam Community
