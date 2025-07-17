 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19242470
Update notes via Steam Community

■ Battle

Display other players' selected weapons

Display available combat items of the tank that received the turn

Improved AI player gameplay


■ Tank

Raon, DarkRaon, Slam: Ground Mobile(&Mine) detect targets from further away, execute target direction change upon landing and upon activating mine

Changed effects of Tx bombs

- Continue to maintain effects received when firing.

- Continue to maintain additional cloud effects obtained during flight.

TxCrystal: The attribute of weapon 2, S is changed to balloon type.

Arrow: Improved guideline of weapon 1, improved concentration of bombs of S weapon

Added UI to display gems or modules equipped in the tank list


■ Minigame

BSM newly updated


■ Fixed various bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 바운드M 개발자 콤프 Depot 991711
