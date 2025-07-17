■ Battle

Display other players' selected weapons

Display available combat items of the tank that received the turn

Improved AI player gameplay



■ Tank

Raon, DarkRaon, Slam: Ground Mobile(&Mine) detect targets from further away, execute target direction change upon landing and upon activating mine

Changed effects of Tx bombs

- Continue to maintain effects received when firing.

- Continue to maintain additional cloud effects obtained during flight.

TxCrystal: The attribute of weapon 2, S is changed to balloon type.

Arrow: Improved guideline of weapon 1, improved concentration of bombs of S weapon

Added UI to display gems or modules equipped in the tank list



■ Minigame

BSM newly updated



■ Fixed various bugs