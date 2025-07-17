■ Battle
Display other players' selected weapons
Display available combat items of the tank that received the turn
Improved AI player gameplay
■ Tank
Raon, DarkRaon, Slam: Ground Mobile(&Mine) detect targets from further away, execute target direction change upon landing and upon activating mine
Changed effects of Tx bombs
- Continue to maintain effects received when firing.
- Continue to maintain additional cloud effects obtained during flight.
TxCrystal: The attribute of weapon 2, S is changed to balloon type.
Arrow: Improved guideline of weapon 1, improved concentration of bombs of S weapon
Added UI to display gems or modules equipped in the tank list
■ Minigame
BSM newly updated
■ Fixed various bugs
Changed files in this update