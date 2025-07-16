✅ Flipped the sprite of a directional post between Cales and Vil·laraig (looks better this way)
✅ Changed very slightly the shape of a wall in a house in the city so you can go backwards if wanted
✅ In the cutscene where the Word and Guisla are talking in the Beach, the player now moves to them more naturally
v 0.9.932
