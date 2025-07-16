 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19242373
Update notes via Steam Community


This is what has changed in Early Access 4.4

• Levels in World 4 could stutter on some pc set ups. This has been fixed.

• Improved the collision detection on the grind rails.

• Changed the color of ladders to yellow. in W2-B3.

• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every main level overlay.

• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every maintenance report.

• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one in the pause menu.

