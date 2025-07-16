Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V4.4
This is what has changed in Early Access 4.4
• Levels in World 4 could stutter on some pc set ups. This has been fixed.
• Improved the collision detection on the grind rails.
• Changed the color of ladders to yellow. in W2-B3.
• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every main level overlay.
• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every maintenance report.
• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one in the pause menu.
