This is what has changed in Early Access 4.4• Levels in World 4 could stutter on some pc set ups. This has been fixed.• Improved the collision detection on the grind rails.• Changed the color of ladders to yellow. in W2-B3.• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every main level overlay.• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one on every maintenance report.• Changed the microchip ui graphic to a new sharp one in the pause menu.