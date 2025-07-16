Dear Explorers, thank you for playing <Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse>!



This patch includes adding Keyboard control for PC version, disadvantage of 'Reality' and 'Desperate Reality' difficulty are revised downwards. Effect of low popularity card group - Lone Fighter, Armored Cavalry, Shock, Martyrs - is raised, effect of relevant equipment and unpopular equipment is revised upwards as well. Number of battles in Citadel section has been significantly reduced and final boss has been weakened.



1. Keyboard control

- ESC: Option open / Popup close

- Backspace: Back / Popup close

- Space: Turn end in battle

- C: Character info

- L: Story

- J: Collection

- M: Map



2. Difficulty adjustment

- Reality: Additional Achievement point is increased from 30% to 50%.

- Desperate Reality: Additional Achievement point is increased from 50% to 100%, '50% less experience & gold' effect is removed.



3. Curse effect adjustment

- Disadvantage of all the curses are revised downwards. Challenge again to Reality and Desperate Reality.



4. Card effect upgrade

- Card list: Strike, Strike Enhancement, Equip Shield, Resisting Strike, Hibernation, Gigantic Shield, Gigantic Sword, Plasma Cutter, Generator, Battery Pack, Electrical Transmission, Power Shield, Power Protection, Mana Boom, Battle Altruism, Defense Altruism, Dynamo Mana Force, Dynamo Shield, Zealot, Conversion, Poison Spore Release, Poison Pouch, Rhino Bash, High Volt, Low Volt, Battery Backup



5. Card deck composition change

- Armored Cavalry: Hibernation, Weapon Neutralizer are added.

- Art of Trade: Battery Backup, Load Crossbow are added.

- Designer: Battery Backup is added.

- Scrap Mechanic: Load Crossbow is added.



6. Character Stat adjustment

- Sophia: HP 6 > 7

- Wayne: STR 12 > 13

- Irina: INT 12 >13

- Bahber: AGI 12 > 13

- Blandir: HP 20 > 16

- Antonio: HP 8 > 10



7. Equipment effect adjustment

- Equipment list: Crude Gas Mask, Survivor's Gas Mask, Explorer's Helmet, Engineer's Helmet, Mom's Handmade Sweater, Silk Dress, Classy Dress, Scout Jacket, Mercenary Jacket, Legendary Mercenary, Plate Armor pants, Thigh-high Boots, Assault Boots, Dagger of Doom, Mother's Tooth, Elderberry Wand, Force Conversion Device, Light Crossbow, Pike, Pilum, Trident, Half Moon Glaive, Baton, Iron Mace, War Hammer, Berserker Battle Hammer, Roots of World Tree, Off-poverty Bangle, Shocky Bracey, Mana Expeller, Mana Supplement, Mark of Trust, Guild Transporter, Poison Bottle



8. Citadel battle downwards

The number of battles in Citadel is reduced by half.

Health of Citadel's boss Chronos is reduced to 1,600. Additionally, cost of Chronos' Reactive Restraint card is reduced to 6, cost of Neutralizer card is reduced to 3.