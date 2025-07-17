Agents, long time no see

The Early Access version of Neon Abyss 2 is now available, with a 10% off launch discount during the first two weeks post-release. Additionally, we’ve launched a 10% off bundle for Neon Abyss 1 and Neon Abyss 2 simultaneously. Existing owners of Neon Abyss 1 can also enjoy an additional discount on top of the launch offer when purchasing the sequel.

As a sequel, we aim to deliver a blend of familiarity and novelty in Neon Abyss 2 for our Agents. While retaining the core gameplay, we’ve fully upgraded the audiovisual experience: Agents can now enjoy more intricate pixel art and a richer, more dynamic BGM!

Additionally, Neon Abyss 2 introduces a host of new systems and content:

Online Co-op Mode for chaotic surprises

Faith System with customizable build paths

Soul Weapon System for imaginative combat

Fate System adding unpredictable twists

A flood of meme-packed Hatchmon collectibles and new items...and more! Dive deep to uncover it all.

After Early Access launch, we’ll continue polishing the experience and adding fresh content. Check the homepage roadmap anytime for development updates.

Encounter bugs, optimizations, or other issues? Report them via the in-game Report an Issue option (in the menu).

Thank you for your unwavering support, Agents! We hope you’ll embrace this passion-driven sequel where our dreams take shape.

Let’s ignite the Abyss once again!

Veewo Games