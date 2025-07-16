English##########Content################[Enemy]New Enemy: [The Router][Loot]Added an item drop list for [The Router][Wonderland Travel Agency] [The Router] may now spawn in a machine-entity-themed location.[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for [The Router][Wonderland Travel Agency]You can now customize your random destination. (Common sense still applies. For example, you can only select the Shade entity theme after the story has progressed to a certain point.)简体中文##########Content################【敌人】新敌人：【路由器】【掉落物】为【路由器】加入了掉落列表【奇幻之地旅行社】【路由器】现在可能出现在机械生物主题的区域。【怪物狩猎指南】加入了【路由器】的条目。【奇幻之地旅行社】你现在可以定制旅行的随机目标地点。（一些常识性限制仍然存在，比如你必须将剧情进行到一定程度后才可以选择暗影实体。）