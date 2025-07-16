《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments, bug fixes, and new effects to optimize the combat experience and enhance game stability. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Evil Taoist Priest Technique Adjustment: Void Spiral Burst’s explosion damage no longer triggers through walls.

Corrupted Galan Technique Adjustment: Reduced the damage of Crescent Demon Slash.

The Malevolent Sprint Speed Adjustment: Slightly reduced The Malevolent’s base sprint speed before Frenzy.

The Malevolent Frenzy Resilience Adjustment: Adjusted The Malevolent’s resilience value during Frenzy.

Corrupted Galan Stagger Adjustment: Reduced Corrupted Galan’s stagger time when taking damage.

Fate Tablet Trigger Adjustment: Adjusted the trigger conditions for the Fate Tablet Seven-Star Purification.

Tsui-Lin Technique Adjustment: Slightly adjusted the attack speed of Tsui-Lin’s Cloud-Parting Moonstrike.

New Effects

Miasma Grounds Range Adjustment: After Frenzy, the actionable range in Miasma Grounds will gradually shrink, inflicting continuous damage outside the range.

Bug Fixes

Character Talent Issue Fix: Fixed an issue with the talent Supply Station where the recovery area was not removed after Frenzy and blocked ranged attacks.

Evil Taoist Priest Spell Fix: Fixed a damage calculation error in the Evil Taoist Priest’s Frenzy Spell Piercing Skybeams.

Invisibility Effect Fix: Resolved an issue where certain effects remained visible during Invisibility.

Ritual Artifact Hitbox Fix: Fixed an issue with the Ritual Artifact Thunder Command Tablet having an excessively long hitbox height, now shortened.

PAGUI Development Team

July 16, 2025

