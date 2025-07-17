In this update, the hulls of the Glare Rocket Boat and the Torpedo Boat Midori have been slightly nerfed, while the Grasp Tugboat and the ST Octa Seiner have been buffed to increase the demand for them and open up new tactical possibilities.

Machine guns—as one of the most popular and versatile weapon types—have been tweaked to make them more balanced, especially in PvP. The minigun can still fire all 480 rounds without overheating, but if you increase its magazine size with structural bonuses it may now overheat. You can avoid overheating by assigning the minigun to a crew member with the “Knowledge of Physics” skill.

We’ve also paid attention to grenade launchers: thanks to the increased projectile velocity, firing them is now more convenient, which we hope will attract new fans to this weapon class.

Thank you for your feedback and support!

Full changelog

Changes to ship characteristics:

Grasp Tugboat:

Reverse thrust power increased to 40% of forward power.

ST Octa Seiner:

Base displacement increased from 600,000 to 620,000.

Hull mass increased from 200,000 to 260,000.

Rudder angle and area adjusted (combined with the higher mass, turning stability should improve significantly).

Glare Rocket Boat:

Base hull side durability reduced from 2350 to 2200.

Torpedo Boat Midori:

Base hull side durability reduced from 3600 to 3300.

Changes to weapon characteristics:

Machine Guns:

Optimal range for all machine guns reduced to 200 m. Damage beyond that will taper off down to 10% at maximum range.

Structural bonus to reload time reduction lowered from 25% to 15%.

Grenade Launchers:

Projectile speed increased from 208 to 312.

Range increased from 500 m to 1000 m; structural range bonuses removed.

Structural bonus to explosion radius is now +2 m (up from +1 m on some structures).

Dreadripper Minigun :

Now subject to overheating.

Other changes: