It's currently one longer level and more paced out.
There are more general changes like:
- melee attacks are now chargeable, affecting stamina
- character movement should feel smoother
- overall level should feel less random
- we've introduced parts of the level only accessible with faith
- crucifix can activate parts of the level
- the nun has dialogue / text as you explore
- you can now shove enemies now if you don't want to kill them and lose faith
- you can now craft inside the level
- area of vision around the player and FOV cone increases/decreases with faith
- new demo ending and cutscenes camera angles
Known Issues:
- upon dying and respawning the inventory might be messed up, just restart the game
- a lot of environment art is placeholder, so when you see brown boxes just imagine finely crafted walls and crates 😄
- there's a iron bat in the workbench to build, just don't build it 😄
- the "big monster" cannot really kill you for now.
- tutorial text is still very placeholder, might disappear too fast.
- sound mixing and design is still WIP and a lot of sounds that should loop don't.
- "cutscenes" cameras at the beginning are very rough, but we'd love to hear what you think of the feature.
Changed files in this update