16 July 2025 Build 19242136 Edited 16 July 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Martyrs of the First Order, a new build is finally ready. It took a while because we wanted to test a quite radical change to the overall game's design, and it's time to hear what you think about it.
It's currently one longer level and more paced out.
There are more general changes like:
  • melee attacks are now chargeable, affecting stamina
  • character movement should feel smoother
  • overall level should feel less random
  • we've introduced parts of the level only accessible with faith
  • crucifix can activate parts of the level
  • the nun has dialogue / text as you explore
  • you can now shove enemies now if you don't want to kill them and lose faith
  • you can now craft inside the level
  • area of vision around the player and FOV cone increases/decreases with faith
  • new demo ending and cutscenes camera angles



Known Issues:

  • upon dying and respawning the inventory might be messed up, just restart the game
  • a lot of environment art is placeholder, so when you see brown boxes just imagine finely crafted walls and crates 😄
  • there's a iron bat in the workbench to build, just don't build it 😄
  • the "big monster" cannot really kill you for now.
  • tutorial text is still very placeholder, might disappear too fast.
  • sound mixing and design is still WIP and a lot of sounds that should loop don't.
  • "cutscenes" cameras at the beginning are very rough, but we'd love to hear what you think of the feature.

