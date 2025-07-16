melee attacks are now chargeable, affecting stamina



character movement should feel smoother



overall level should feel less random



we've introduced parts of the level only accessible with faith



crucifix can activate parts of the level



the nun has dialogue / text as you explore



you can now shove enemies now if you don't want to kill them and lose faith



you can now craft inside the level



area of vision around the player and FOV cone increases/decreases with faith



new demo ending and cutscenes camera angles





upon dying and respawning the inventory might be messed up, just restart the game



a lot of environment art is placeholder, so when you see brown boxes just imagine finely crafted walls and crates 😄



there's a iron bat in the workbench to build, just don't build it 😄



the "big monster" cannot really kill you for now.



tutorial text is still very placeholder, might disappear too fast.



sound mixing and design is still WIP and a lot of sounds that should loop don't.



"cutscenes" cameras at the beginning are very rough, but we'd love to hear what you think of the feature.



Hey Martyrs of the First Order, a new build is finally ready. It took a while because we wanted to test a quite radical change to the overall game's design, and it's time to hear what you think about it.It's currently one longer level and more paced out.There are more general changes like:Known Issues: