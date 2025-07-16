 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Hi there! Long time no see.

I'm safe and still working on the game release.

Chapter 2 will be mind-blowing, but now I wish to publish some improvements to the game.

Features implemented:

  • Steam Cloud Saves. Never lose your progress, even if you delete and reinstall the game.

  • Dynamic Saves. Pause the game on PC and continue from the same spot on Steam Deck or vice versa.

  • Stretch screen to monitor is now an option. The game doesn't stretch on non-16:9 monitors by default now. Game experience on Ultra-wide monitors is absolutely improved.

Requested features implemented:

  • Separate options for voice-over and subtitles languages. Now you can choose what language you want to read and what language you want to hear.

  • Save before bedtime story. If you want to play the story again, just load the autosave before interacting with other objects in the Childroom.

Localization

  • Finnish (Suomi) localization added—special thanks to Ilmari "Ippe" Aropaltio for the help.

  • Simplified Chinese localization improved—special thanks to Colt for the help.

  • Some minor fixes in other languages.

Other

  • A lot of bugs were fixed.

