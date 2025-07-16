Hi there! Long time no see.

I'm safe and still working on the game release.

Chapter 2 will be mind-blowing, but now I wish to publish some improvements to the game.

Features implemented:

Steam Cloud Saves. Never lose your progress, even if you delete and reinstall the game.

Dynamic Saves. Pause the game on PC and continue from the same spot on Steam Deck or vice versa.

Stretch screen to monitor is now an option. The game doesn't stretch on non-16:9 monitors by default now. Game experience on Ultra-wide monitors is absolutely improved.

Requested features implemented:

Separate options for voice-over and subtitles languages. Now you can choose what language you want to read and what language you want to hear.

Save before bedtime story. If you want to play the story again, just load the autosave before interacting with other objects in the Childroom.

Localization

Finnish (Suomi) localization added—special thanks to Ilmari "Ippe" Aropaltio for the help.

Simplified Chinese localization improved—special thanks to Colt for the help.

Some minor fixes in other languages.

Other