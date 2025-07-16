Hello ISLANDERS - It's patch time!



We got all your feedback, bugs, suggestions, so we've been pretty busy!

We wanted to get the first official patch out ASAP and we're hoping some of the hard hitters for bugs and feedback are addressed 🪲

The following patch notes are for build #d0581a95 - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on!

✅ This patch is now live on Steam (Windows)

⌛ This patch will go live on PlayStation and Xbox later today.

⏳ These fixes will be included in a later patch for Nintendo Switch and Steam(Mac) - thank you for your patience!

Fixed → Issue in a rising island generator where buildings placed on stones in the water would rise above the stones.

Fixed → Weekly leader board not being centred around users on PS5.

Fixed → Blooming trees from using a blossom boon would not follow rising islands.

Fixed → Issue where the building from using duplicate or bargain was not rewarded if it was your only remaining boon but still had at least 1 unopened boon pack in the bar.

Added option to settings menu to use instant advanced tooltips on mouse hover.

Added option to settings menu to use a persistent toggle for tooltips when playing with a gamepad.

Added user option to enable hovering placed buildings in the world and get a tooltip with the building name (PC only).

Added the camera to tilt slightly vertically in Photo Mode, get those overhead shots!

Keep the feedback coming and share your thoughts on this thread, we read everything!

happy island hopping and have fun!



- ISLANDERS: New Shores team 🏝️