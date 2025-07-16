Attack on Perimeter

Thanks to the dedicated actions of the S.S.P.P. military and the brave Seeker volunteers who displayed incredible cohesion and professionalism, the Attack on Perimeter event has successfully moved forward and tipped the scales on the side of S.S.P.P. Now the key events are unfolding on the territory of the Roadside — a place where now every step can become decisive. However, don't relax: Murmur's officers are not the type to give up without a fight. They are already adapting their tactics, arming their squads to the teeth and preparing for a massive war, eager to take their victory without regard for casualties. Tense battles, scorched earth and new challenges await you. They will require your utmost concentration and skill.

What's new:

New enemies — reinforced Murmur squads equipped with advanced weapons and technology.

New tasks — unique tasks related to defending and attacking key points on the Roadside.

Location change — dynamic environment with increased danger and new anomalies.



Prepare for the Roadside to become the battlefield where the fate of this entire operation will be decided. Check your gear, assemble your team and enter the fight — the time for action is now!

Shelf for shopping and case items

A new shelf for items bought from the Shop or items from cases.

We've taken your feedback into account, now styles don't clutter up the personal storage without a 90-day transfer option.

This shelf automatically holds all items that used to go into the personal storage when you bought them in the shop or opened a case. You can take any item from the shelf, but you can't put anything there. The shelf is only shown when something is lying there. When something appears on the shelf, it is indicated by a red marker on the shelf itself and on the button to go to the personal storage.

Overdriven pack and Overcharged charm

The Overdriven pack is available for purchase up to 3 times and contains:

1 charm;

50 overdrives.

If overdrives don't interest you — you can also purchase the charm separately.

Special case

We're returning the Special case to the game. For all players, the number of accumulated case openings required to obtain a guaranteed item is maintained at the level it was at the time the case was removed from the game. At the same time, item drop chances have been reviewed and adjusted to minimise any possible negative impact on the game's economy.

Session modes

Arms Race:

Reduced movement speed from 40% to 20%.

You can no longer deal damage in melee combat, except for the last stage, which grants a katana.

DM GOST-17:

Changed equipment — now HK MP7A2 with a set of replaceable attachments is used as the main weapon and RSh-12 as a secondary weapon.

The tactical katana on this map now gives no bonus to movement speed.

Other changes

Updated the models of the following inflators:

CMMG SV Brake 7.62×51;

Keeno Arms SHREWD 7.62×51;

SureFire Pro Comp 7.62×51;

Odin Works ATLAS 7.62×51;

Sig Sauer SRD762Ti.

Fixed the Home turf motif that could not be installed on Arsenal's FAL.

There is now someone to look after the newbies on the Roadside bases.