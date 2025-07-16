Teleporting monster's grab range significantly reduced, lowering the chance of chained attacks. Players now have a slim chance to escape by running.



Slightly reduced hearing range to lower the difficulty.



Reduced sound range when getting up to prevent being immediately caught by the teleporting monster.



Added prompt to the dismantling interface to indicate that important items will be returned.



Modified item contents in the D1 area boxes.



Reduced monsters’ ability to destroy player structures.