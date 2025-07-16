General
- Ashbreather's Enclave Part 2 has been added
Bug Fixes
- The Chilled to the Bone effect should now properly affect the enemy NPC instead of the player.
- The Blackbark Scimitar is now properly treated as a sword for purposes of weapon damage.
- Fixed an issue where feign death was failing when used while out of combat.
- Monks will no longer automatically stand back up when feign death fails.
- Fixed an issue with feign death where the player was getting notified that their enemies had forgotten about them before the enemies had returned to their normal routines.
- Crowd Control immunity windows now begin at application, rather than when the duration completes.
- Fixed some issues that happened in certain cases with quests that required the player to click on an object in the world, including the quest “Echoes of the Corrupted”.
- Fixed an issue where a player who died in lava could die again after releasing to their bind location.
NPCs
- Master Bushu now has a proper placeholder on a normal respawn cycle
- Siphon Life healing amount reduced
- Mass Drain Blood healing amount reduced
- Ashbreathers NPC's have remembered how to Critically hit
- NPC Concentrating (Silence/Interrupt) and Rallied (CC immunity) buff icons changed to improve readability
- White Wyvern is slightly more menacing, traits disabled
- NPC health increased
World
- Mining Nodes, Woodcutting Nodes, and Food, Alchemy, and Fiber Harvesting Nodes have been activated for the Path of Tears region in Avendyr's Pass.
ItemsGeneral Itemization
- You may notice that some items have shifted their stat focus. This is being done so that we can offer both a more balanced array of stats for characters according to our new approach, and alternative choices as more loot is converted to the new system, and more new items are added as well.
- Shields are undergoing a major overhaul. The intention of these changes is to make their passive potency lower, so that more of their power lies in abilities that can be used with them.
- They will no longer provide passive AC
- They will usually carry some form of resistance bonus, often thematic (fire/cold/shock, or curse/poison/disease, etc)
- We evaluated the potency of shields and found that it was very far out of line, most notably for Tower and Kite shields. Block ratings and values have been heavily reduced across the board.
- Weapon damage was greatly increased in many cases. We evaluated the way that they were scaling up and found it to be in serious need of revision.
- We have revised our armor totals and scaling. Cloth, leather and martial cloth will stay fairly close to where they are now. Chain will see the largest boost to mitigation at higher levels, but we've also boosted heavy and light plate amounts as well.
- Necklace slots were previously giving +9 to a resist at most when present - this has been reduced to the same as the other slots, which is +4. This was done to make room for adding in resistances on other slots here and there, as well as offering resistances on shields as more of a standard.
- Most rare+ items in the 20-45 range have been updated. The uncommon items from the Ashbreathers areas have as well.
- "haste rating" has been removed from items. We are currently reviewing our plans for that stat and it will come back eventually.
- The activated effect for the Warmonger's totem should now work properly, and the same effect should no longer be available on the Band of Battle. We really mean it this time.
- Adjusted drop chances for the rarer gear drops on Ashbreathers NPCs. They should show up more often now.
- Temporarily replaced crafting drops from Ashbreathers NPCs with items that are the same as what will eventually be craftable. These items will remain in the loot table until crafting is available in this level range and they can be created as intended. Once that happens, the items will be removed from the loot table, but you will still keep the dropped version.
- Cursed Soot-Caked Blade and Smolder, Crush and Sunder have had their item levels (affecting damage) adjusted to be closer to the NPCs that drop them.
- Most items from Ashbreathers that had negative stats have had them removed, and their stat totals adjusted accordingly.
- A new version of the Dark Silk Shawl is now in the loot table and replaces the previous one. The old one will no longer drop, but if you had it before this patch, you'll keep that version of it.
- Fixed name for the new Monk leggings from Hanggore
- Added a new rare baton for Monks somewhere in Thronefast.
- Updated tooltip for Smolder, Crush and Sunder to indicate the proc effect.
- The Cinder Flecked Gi and Singed Steelsilk Shawl should now show visuals when equipped.
Quests
- Updated the final objective for the quest “Bones that should not stir” to clarify that the quest item needs to be unequipped before the quest can be turned in.
- The remainder of the primary quest line for the Ashbreathers Enclave has been activated.
Classes
- Mana regeneration rates have been adjusted.
- Players now regenerate the same amount of mana in and out of combat.
- A cap has been placed on the scaling for mana regen per tick from resting.
- The time it takes to for resting mana regen ticks to ramp up to the maximum amount of mana per tick has been reduced.
- The initial and ramp up regen values now increase with level.
Cleric
- Added new resurrection ability, “Greater Resurrection”, at level 48.
Dire Lord
- Arcane Tear is now usable even if stronger resist debuffs are active, debuff will not apply/stack
- Arcane Tear now provides 5 to all resists at rank 1, and 10 to all resists at rank 2. Debuff remains 10/20. Cooldown reduced to 15 seconds.
- Thresh ranks 1-5 added to vendor. Single target bleed that scales with Stamina for 200 Essence.
- Splatter now spreads Thresh and grants additional threat. Cooldown increased to 30 seconds.
- Blood State: Nightmarish now grants 5 to all resists when active. Threat increased to 20% of all damage.
- Blood State: Torrential Veins increases Essence gain by 25%, Constitution removed
- Blood State: Blood Bath added to vendors. Increases Physical and Magical Critical Hit Chance by 5%, heal for 20% of Critical hit damage dealt.
- Blood Fiend healing modifier when a target is bleeding removed, passive healing reduced.
- Essence Harvester ticks changed to 2 seconds; amount of Essence gained from Intellect increased.
- Devour lines stacking rules fixed. You can now apply different drains and have the stats stack but no longer stack multiple of the same drain.
- Lifetap line bonus threat removed
- Vital Cage restores 200 Essence on successful absorption, duration reverted to 2 seconds (off GCD)
- Provoking Phantoms threat increased, threat per stack increased. Max stacks reduced to 10.
- Dark Revenge added to vendors at level 12
Druid
- Temporarily removed Line of Sight check from Hirode's Flame and Lasso, ranges reduced. Lasso cooldown increased to 30 seconds.
- Added new resurrection ability, “Lifebloom”, at level 48.
Enchanter
- Illusion Graft haste line cooldown removed
- The Whisper line now improves the target's resting Mana regen rate instead of their passive Mana regen rate. The amount of resting Mana regen per rank has been increased compared to the amount of the former passive Mana regen. The highest ranks of the Whisper line now increase resting Mana regen AND passive Mana regen rates.
- Added two new ranks of the Whisper line at level 40 and level 50.
- Expose cost reduced to 1000 Readiness (upgrade from Force)
Monk
- Gate of Balance obtained at level 5
- Gate of Soul obtained at level 10
- Gate of Anger obtained at level 15
- Elbow Strike and Wheel Kick are disabled
- Side Kick replaces Wheel Kick at level 8. Additional ranks added at 18 (Hook Kick), 28 (Crescent Kick), 38 (Wheel Kick) and 48 (Gale Kick). Passive proc is always active. Effect of the kick is determined by which gate is open.
- Back Hand replaces Elbow Strike at level 10. Additional ranks added at 20 (Ridge Hand), 30 (Hammer Fist), 40 (Dragon Claw) and 50 (Burning Hand). Passive proc is always active. Effect of the hit is determined by which gate is open.
- Side Kick and Back Hand have varying effects based on which gate is open
- Chi Spear cooldown fixed to share properly among ranks. Changed from Nature to Physical damage.
- Blazing Hand Punch changed to Soaring Dragon. Stat scaling increased. Soaring Dragon now grants increased Strength for a short time after use.
- Gates no longer have a shared cooldown. Activated a new gate will close the previous gate automatically.
- Wandering Fist no longer has gate interactions. 250 Chi cost, 15 second cooldown, deals physical damage scaling with AGI. If used within 6 seconds of a dodge, parry, or block it does increased damage.
- Flurry damage normalized (reduced)
- Harmonious Frame Chi cost removed
- Added new innate passive ability ‘Martial Prowess' at level 1. “Devoted martial training has improved your reflexes, increasing your innate chance to Block by 5%.”
- Added new ability ‘Iron Lotus' at level 14. “Sacrifice your Strength, Constitution and Wisdom by 30% to increase your Stamina by 30% and your Health by a flat amount.”
- Added new ability ‘Enraged Dragon' at level 15. “Unleash a powerful burst of Chi (Physical) towards your target, causing immense threat. This threat decays over the next 5 seconds.”
- Added new ability line ‘Chi Storm' starting at level 18. “Release a surge of Chi energy, dealing Chi (Physical) damage to all enemies within 8m.”
- Added new ability ‘Double Dragon Emerges' at level 22. “Slowly consume Chi to empower your fists, granting your auto attacks a chance to release a surge of Chi (Physical) damage.”
Necromancer
- Shroud of Undeath health drain reduced
- Expose cost reduced to 1000 Readiness (upgrade from Force)
Paladin
- Fixed a bug with Wrathful Aegis and Fervent Strike cooldowns not being shared among ranks if used in a certain order
- Lightguard has a 2 second duration to match the other reactive tank skills
- Faithful Strike Wisdom scaling increased, healing multiplier removed
Ranger
- Rangers now have a proper Mana pool that scales with level and Wisdom.
- Increased the stack size of Trap Parts from 20 to 30.
- Improved the yield amounts of certain foraged items depending on the zone.
- Beckon Panther damage increased.
- Predator's Fury damage bonus fixed to scale properly with target's health.
- Fixed an issue where Swiftshot damage was gaining additional weapon contributions.
- Cleaned up some ranged abilities that were still using primary weapon damage calculations.
- Moved ground and flying scout to Utility bar.
- Added additional rank of the Fractal Arrow line at level 38, ‘Shattering Arrow'.
- Converted Faerie healing line from direct healing to HoTs. Increased Mana cost to align with new Mana pool.
- Added new spell line ‘Brightfire Spark' starting at level 10. “Strike an enemy with a spark of druidic magic, dealing Nature damage.”
- Added additional ranks of Moonrose Balm starting at level 22.
- Added new ability line related to foraging ‘Wild Hyacinth Draught' starting at level 14. “Create a refreshing draught that restores 15 Momentum and quenches a small amount of thirst. Requires Wild Hyacinth which can be found by foraging in certain zones.”
- Added new ability line related to foraging ‘Liquid Camouflage' starting at level 24. “Create a mixture made from the iridescent oil of the Phosfila beetle. Coating yourself in this mixture will render you invisible to most non-magical creatures for up to 1 min. After using this ability, you will not be able to camouflage again for 3 min. Requires Phosfila Beetle Oil which can be found by foraging in certain zones.”
- Added new ability ‘Aspect of the Wolf' at level 25. “Imbue the aspect of the wolf into your target, increasing their movement speed while active. This movement speed bonus will scale with your level.”
Shaman
- Added new resurrection ability, “Rite of Awakening”, at level 48.
Summoner
- Arcane Rod now properly applies Vulnerable and uses Exposed
- Arcamental Bond can be used on either pet
Warrior
- Strike of Breaking is now usable even if stronger AC debuffs are active, debuff will not apply
- Mighty Yaulp and Furious Howl BP cost removed
- Mighty Yaulp tooltip fixed that it applies heavy threat (not taunt). Threat generated increased.
- Cleave and Brutal Cleave BP cost reduced to 2
- Disarming Strike can be cast while silenced
- Shield Block removed from GCD
Gathering
- Nameplates for gathering nodes are no longer shown in the world. You can still see the name of a gathering node by positioning your mouse over the object.
- Apple trees in Thronefast and Avendyr's Pass now look much more like actual apple trees. Note that when gathering from these trees, a woodcutting animation will play, but the tree will not fall when woodcutting finishes. The animation for gathering from fruit/nut trees will be adjusted in a future update.
- Apple trees in Wild's End have also been adjusted as described above, but have a unique appearance that is appropriate for their environment.
- Walnut trees and Ash trees in Wild's End now have a new coloration to better match their environment.
- Coloring for gatherable Maple trees in Thronefast and Avendyr's Pass has been adjusted.
- The visual model for Vine Maple trees in Wild's End has been adjusted to a more appropriate look for the vibrant jungle in which they are found.
Crafting
General
- Nameplates for crafting stations are no longer shown in the world. You can still see the name of a crafting station by positioning your mouse over the object.
- Crafting stations throughout Terminus have received updated visual appearances and should now be much easier to locate and identify wherever they appear.
- Crafting stations have been consolidated so that most professions now utilize a single primary crafting station. Cooking and Brewing stations are still separate, and the Smelter is still a separate station from the Forge.
- Slight adjustments have been made to the positioning of props and NPCs in Availia and Demith to accommodate the new crafting stations.
- A second set of crafting stations has been added to Availia, Demith, Sorhiryth, Kingswatch, Sky Durbin, and the Port of Ru'lun.
Known Issues
- A strange parasitic fungus has caused tufts of grass around the world to occasionally glow brightly in very rare circumstances. Scholars and Sages who have studied the phenomenon have assured us that there is no danger to adventurers from these strangely glowing plants, and that the fungus should die off soon rather than spread. (This is a visual-only issue with a specific plant model and will be resolved in a future update).
