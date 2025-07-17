 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19241932 Edited 17 July 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Future War Tactics: SOF vs Alien Invasion – Turn-Based Strategy is now on Steam!

⚔️ Take command of an elite SOF special forces team battling a relentless alien invasion. Strategize every move, deploy unique tactics, and harness advanced technology to stop the enemy and save humanity from extinction.

🔥 Expect intense battles, diverse units, and challenging missions that require skill and strategy. Every decision counts — the fate of the world is in your hands!

🎯 Start the fight now and prove you’re the best tactician in the war of the future!
