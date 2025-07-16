 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19241929 Edited 16 July 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Ensure the start day doesn't conflict with existing mission/conference start days

* Fixed timor_leste video and images

* Fixed attending conferences while specific technologies are activated

* Fixed issues with accessibility

* Improved game UI, speed, and stability.

* Fixed issues and continued to enhance artificial intelligence.

We plan to add countless new missions, scenarios, AI interactions, diplomat economy options...

Your support is important to us to continue developing.

Thank you,

iGindis Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3211541
