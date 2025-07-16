New Features, Achievements, and Balance Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings from the Who's Who 2.0 Development Team
To provide a more stable and convenient gameplay experience, this update introduces several new features.
The China (CN) server has been newly integrated into the EA server, significantly improving connection quality for players in the region. We've also added a Preferred Server Selection feature, allowing players to choose their desired server either through a popup on first login or via the "Region" tab in the settings menu.
In addition to these improvements, we’ve adjusted character balance, added new achievements related to the Red Light / Green Light mode, and fixed several key bugs. Please check the full details below.
[*] Character Changes
Mime (Rework)
-Mime now copies not only the appearance but also the skill of the target.
-The disguise is removed upon using the copied skill.
-When the disguise ends, the skill cooldown is set based on the copied skill’s cooldown time.
Who
-Skill cooldown increased (from 14 to 20 seconds).
Hina
-When using a skill on a player (not an NPC), the character can move again more quickly (from 4 to 3 seconds).
Kai
-Summoned NPCs will now disappear naturally after about 20 seconds with a visual effect.
Stinker
-The hit detection for the "poop" attack has been slightly improved.
New Achievements
Three new achievements have been added for the Red Light / Green Light mode.
Enjoy taking on new challenges and goals!
Bug Fixes
-Fixed an issue in Red Light / Green Light mode where characters couldn’t move after respawning.
-Fixed a bug where the scan effect would persist indefinitely in the same mode.
Information for Streamers
We want to extend our sincere thanks to all the streamers who have been sharing their Who’s Who 2.0 gameplay.
To make your streaming experience smoother, we now offer a Super Account—an account with all characters and skins unlocked—for use during streams.
If you're planning to stream and would like to receive a Super Account in advance, please contact us at contacts@nightvendors.com.
We’ll be happy to provide one for use during your stream.
We will continue listening to player feedback and doing our best to provide a smooth and enjoyable experience.
Thank you for your continued support and love.
– Nightvendors Studio
