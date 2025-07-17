Escape from Irene – Patch Notes
Hello everyone!
While working on our next game, we noticed a few lingering issues in Escape from Irene that could impact your experience. This update aims to polish the gameplay and fix those bugs for good.
Plus.. new language support is here!
New Translation
Added Spanish language support! Thanks to Sonic_Zone for the awesome translation!
Polish Update / Bug Fixes
Reduced door hit frequency for smoother gameplay
Fixed text hint display issues
Resolved the Reset button glitch
Fixed the Missripyourface visual bug
Fixed a tool usage glitch
Updated the dialogue system with improved features
Thank you for playing and supporting Escape from Irene!
