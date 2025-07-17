 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19241827 Edited 17 July 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Escape from Irene – Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

While working on our next game, we noticed a few lingering issues in Escape from Irene that could impact your experience. This update aims to polish the gameplay and fix those bugs for good.
Plus.. new language support is here!

New Translation

  • Added Spanish language support! Thanks to Sonic_Zone for the awesome translation!

Polish Update / Bug Fixes

  • Reduced door hit frequency for smoother gameplay

  • Fixed text hint display issues

  • Resolved the Reset button glitch

  • Fixed the Missripyourface visual bug

  • Fixed a tool usage glitch

  • Updated the dialogue system with improved features

Thank you for playing and supporting Escape from Irene!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3222531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link