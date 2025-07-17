Escape from Irene – Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

While working on our next game, we noticed a few lingering issues in Escape from Irene that could impact your experience. This update aims to polish the gameplay and fix those bugs for good.

Plus.. new language support is here!

New Translation

Added Spanish language support! Thanks to Sonic_Zone for the awesome translation!

Polish Update / Bug Fixes

Reduced door hit frequency for smoother gameplay

Fixed text hint display issues

Resolved the Reset button glitch

Fixed the Missripyourface visual bug

Fixed a tool usage glitch

Updated the dialogue system with improved features

Thank you for playing and supporting Escape from Irene!