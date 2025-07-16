Hello everyone,

Here's an update for Survival Hold Your Self. Bugs have been fixed and new content has been added. If you find any further bugs, please use the bug report channel on our Discord server. Thank you.

Patch Notes:

New:

A compass has been added to help players orient themselves.

Bug Fixes:

1. The helicopter wasn't flying properly.

2. Player position wasn't saving correctly.

3. Crashes caused by reloading too quickly have been fixed.





I'm planning the next major update for mid-August. Be prepared to be surprised by what follows.