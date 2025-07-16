 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19241701
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here's an update for Survival Hold Your Self. Bugs have been fixed and new content has been added. If you find any further bugs, please use the bug report channel on our Discord server. Thank you.

Patch Notes:

New:

A compass has been added to help players orient themselves.

Bug Fixes:

1. The helicopter wasn't flying properly.

2. Player position wasn't saving correctly.

3. Crashes caused by reloading too quickly have been fixed.

I'm planning the next major update for mid-August. Be prepared to be surprised by what follows.

