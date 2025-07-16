[New]
■ System
· Black box system added
- System to restrict movement outside the game play area
[Changed]
■ System
· System loading speed improvement
· Avatar creation location adjustment
[Fixed]
■ Game
· GoStop Skip error fixed
■ System
· Ranking win rate display error fixed
· Learning Mode 1-player error fixed
