16 July 2025 Build 19241696
[New]
■ System
· Black box system added
- System to restrict movement outside the game play area

[Changed]
■ System
· System loading speed improvement
· Avatar creation location adjustment

[Fixed]
■ Game
· GoStop Skip error fixed

■ System
· Ranking win rate display error fixed
· Learning Mode 1-player error fixed

