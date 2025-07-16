🐾 Update Time – Shelter Closure Bug Fixed! 🐾

💛 Thank you so much for your patience, support, and incredible help during this process. We couldn’t have done it without you! 💛

Fixed a bug that would sometime lead to shelter closure when entering the park



Lowered the chance for animals getting sick while in the shelter



After several weeks of digging through code and thanks to all the save files and reports you sent us, we finallyPatch Notes:See you soon,Animal Shelter Team