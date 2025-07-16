🐾 Update Time – Shelter Closure Bug Fixed! 🐾
After several weeks of digging through code and thanks to all the save files and reports you sent us, we finally managed to fix the bug that caused some shelters to close unexpectedly when entering the park!
💛 Thank you so much for your patience, support, and incredible help during this process. We couldn’t have done it without you! 💛
Patch Notes:
- Fixed a bug that would sometime lead to shelter closure when entering the park
- Lowered the chance for animals getting sick while in the shelter
See you soon,
Animal Shelter Team
Changed files in this update