Pre-release Bug Hunt

As always, right before release, a few bugs and critical issues decided to show up in Store Keeper.

Big thanks to all the content creators who shared their experience and helped spot these problems.

Here’s what’s been fixed:

• Fixed a critical bug that prevented you from exiting the warehouse editing window.

• Fixed a bug that broke the supply system if you quickly closed the error-check window after a delivery.

• Fixed an issue where signing the tax invoice was impossible, forcing a game restart.

• Fixed the company name change system — it should now work properly.

• Added animations to the buttons that open help prompts — a bit of extra polish.