Hi everyone,
We're fixing some nasty bugs and crashes in the main branch of the game:
Fixed residential building markup: residents now sleep in the correct locations.
A politician's rebellion will now occur only if their loyalty to the player's king is low, in addition to high army support.
Buildings that no longer fit due to size changes and overlap with water will not be loaded upon save load.
Fixed a bug where the player could assign royal or bishop actions even when they were unavailable due to conditions related to the king or bishop.
Fixed a bug where the "Royal Reward" action wouldn't trigger if the king had fewer than 150 coins in the inventory.
Changed files in this update