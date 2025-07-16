 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19241634 Edited 16 July 2025 – 13:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're fixing some nasty bugs and crashes in the main branch of the game:

  • Fixed residential building markup: residents now sleep in the correct locations.

  • A politician's rebellion will now occur only if their loyalty to the player's king is low, in addition to high army support.

  • Buildings that no longer fit due to size changes and overlap with water will not be loaded upon save load.

  • Fixed a bug where the player could assign royal or bishop actions even when they were unavailable due to conditions related to the king or bishop.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Royal Reward" action wouldn't trigger if the king had fewer than 150 coins in the inventory.

