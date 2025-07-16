◆Fixed an issue where the description text was incorrect in Instance Magic.

◆Fixed an issue where the display was sometimes incorrect in the Legacy activation screen.

◆When the HP gauge is displayed, standing in front of an enemy now shows how much damage you will take.

(The decreasing portion now flashes yellow.)

×Due to a ridiculous proposal from the game designer, testing for 8-4 is taking longer than expected, and it will take a bit more time. We apologize for the inconvenience.

If it cannot be implemented by July, the programmer will destroy the game designer.