16 July 2025 Build 19241614 Edited 16 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

◆Fixed an issue where the description text was incorrect in Instance Magic.

◆Fixed an issue where the display was sometimes incorrect in the Legacy activation screen.

◆When the HP gauge is displayed, standing in front of an enemy now shows how much damage you will take.

(The decreasing portion now flashes yellow.)

×Due to a ridiculous proposal from the game designer, testing for 8-4 is taking longer than expected, and it will take a bit more time. We apologize for the inconvenience.

If it cannot be implemented by July, the programmer will destroy the game designer.

Changed files in this update

