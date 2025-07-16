Added a new achievement for completing all cards from the 7th pack
Partially revised the text in some events
Fixed a bug where clicking the ending of certain VTubers would open a folder
Added achievements and fixed event text and other issues
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update