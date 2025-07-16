We’re releasing a small hotfix based on your reports and feedback. Thank you for your support and attention to detail!
Patch notes:
- Restored the remote Drone control tutorial during the first encounter with a disabled flail hook object.
- Improved the mini-map display across multiple levels.
- Minor balance tweaks: adjusted HP values for some enemies and bosses.
- Nerfed the Circular Saw Blade upgrade — it provided too much power with too little effort, so we’ve decided to rebalance it.
- Fixed level completion percentage display in boss rooms.
- Fixed hook points on the Butcher boss.
- Updated visual effects for toxic clouds.
- Enemy projectiles no longer pass through doors.
- Final phase of the Drone boss on Hard difficulty has been adjusted.
- The internal thought about disabling the Tower will no longer play if it’s already deactivated.
Thanks for your reports, feedback, and support — you help us make the game better!
If you spot anything else, feel free to post in the discussions or join our Discord!
