 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19241573 Edited 16 July 2025 – 09:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!
We’re releasing a small hotfix based on your reports and feedback. Thank you for your support and attention to detail!

Patch notes:
  • Restored the remote Drone control tutorial during the first encounter with a disabled flail hook object.
  • Improved the mini-map display across multiple levels.
  • Minor balance tweaks: adjusted HP values for some enemies and bosses.
  • Nerfed the Circular Saw Blade upgrade — it provided too much power with too little effort, so we’ve decided to rebalance it.
  • Fixed level completion percentage display in boss rooms.
  • Fixed hook points on the Butcher boss.
  • Updated visual effects for toxic clouds.
  • Enemy projectiles no longer pass through doors.
  • Final phase of the Drone boss on Hard difficulty has been adjusted.
  • The internal thought about disabling the Tower will no longer play if it’s already deactivated.


Thanks for your reports, feedback, and support — you help us make the game better!
If you spot anything else, feel free to post in the discussions or join our Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3199391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link