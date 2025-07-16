Restored the remote Drone control tutorial during the first encounter with a disabled flail hook object.



Improved the mini-map display across multiple levels.



Minor balance tweaks: adjusted HP values for some enemies and bosses.



Nerfed the Circular Saw Blade upgrade — it provided too much power with too little effort, so we’ve decided to rebalance it.



Fixed level completion percentage display in boss rooms.



Fixed hook points on the Butcher boss.



Updated visual effects for toxic clouds.



Enemy projectiles no longer pass through doors.



Final phase of the Drone boss on Hard difficulty has been adjusted.



The internal thought about disabling the Tower will no longer play if it’s already deactivated.



Hey everyone!We’re releasing a small hotfix based on your reports and feedback. Thank you for your support and attention to detail!Patch notes:Thanks for your reports, feedback, and support — you help us make the game better!If you spot anything else, feel free to post in the discussions or join our Discord!