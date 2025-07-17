 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19241539
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Koro-san's Home "WAN!" Derby.
We have made the following correction:

▼ Correction Details

Fixed a typo in Shirakami Fubuki’s character description.

We appreciate your continued support of Korosan's Home WAN! Derby!

#HomeWANDerby #holoindie

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3732151
