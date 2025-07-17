Thank you for playing Koro-san's Home "WAN!" Derby.
We have made the following correction:
▼ Correction Details
Fixed a typo in Shirakami Fubuki’s character description.
We appreciate your continued support of Korosan's Home WAN! Derby!
#HomeWANDerby #holoindie
[Notice] Typo Correction Update
