- Enemy XP reworked slightly in the Forbidden Forest and Cyber City
- Slightly buffed the Multi-Hit skill
- Slightly buffed the Simon Says enemy
- Fixed bugs relating to enemy sprite animations
- Fixed bugs relating to player attack sprite animations
- Fixed bugs relating to enemy VFX
Pascal's Requiem Hotfix #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Pascal's Requiem Hotfix #2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update