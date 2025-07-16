 Skip to content
16 July 2025
Pascal's Requiem Hotfix #2

  • Enemy XP reworked slightly in the Forbidden Forest and Cyber City
  • Slightly buffed the Multi-Hit skill
  • Slightly buffed the Simon Says enemy
  • Fixed bugs relating to enemy sprite animations
  • Fixed bugs relating to player attack sprite animations
  • Fixed bugs relating to enemy VFX

