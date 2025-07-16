Hello CFS23 Community! 👋

Based on your feedback, we have fixed existing issues and continue to address other problems in the game. Here are the key changes in this update:

🚘 New Vehicles Added:

Fiyat Tipoo

Volksgan Pola

✅ Issues Fixed:

Red Valley light issue fixed.

Engine breakdown icon and animation added.

Issue with deleting photos from the tablet fixed.

Problem with opening the menu while the tablet camera is active resolved.

Elevator issue fixed.

Auction and Luxury vehicle spawn issue fixed. (You can now retrieve vehicles from where they spawn!)

Gamepad improvements applied.

🗺️ Map & Black Market Updates:

Black Market location changed. (Now in front of Red Bar!)

Mini Map and Map Panel added. (You can open with the M key!)

Boundaries that prevent going into the sea and block sides of the highway have been updated.

Thank you for your support!

