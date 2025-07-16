Hello there,

This is Rolling Cat Studio, a small team of two humans and three cats.

After more than two years of development, our game Ink Reverie is finally ready to meet you all. The game is priced at 9.99 USD, but during the launch sale, you can grab it for just 8.99 USD. We've also released the official OST alongside the game, so feel free to check it out if you're interested.

Ink Reverie is a relaxing construction game set in the world of ancient Chinese architecture. You can merge and upgrade buildings, gather resources while idling, and design your city however you like. On certain maps, you'll also experience a trading gameplay mechanic. We studied numerous classical paintings, visited real-world locations, and blended historical and fictional elements to bring our vision to life. From the water towns of Jiangnan and the camel bells of the Western Regions, to the ancient port of Quanzhou, the historic architecture of Shanxi, and the grandeur of Chang'an during the Tang Dynasty, all of these influences are packed into the game.

To be honest, the development process was more challenging than we expected. We originally planned to include seven maps, but due to the overwhelming workload, we had to scale it back to five. However, we poured even more effort into the remaining maps. Each building tier in the game has a unique appearance, and aside from upgradable structures, we've also created a wealth of decorative elements. The launch version features over 500 hand-drawn ancient buildings and ornaments. Compared to the demo's first map, every map in the full game is at least twice as large, each with its own unique mechanics and gameplay.

Ink Reverie is a project we've poured our hearts into, and we're truly proud of it. Of course, even now, the game may not be perfect—there are areas that still need improvement. After the launch, we'll be listening to your feedback and continue optimizing the game. If sales allow, we're eager to develop new content and even release standalone DLCs in the future.

If this game brings you a few enjoyable evenings, or even just a fleeting thought of “Ancient Chinese architecture is truly beautiful,” then all our hard work over these two years will have been worth it.

Thank you for reading this far, and we hope you'll enjoy this little passion project of ours!

Wishing you all a wonderful time playing!

— Rolling Cat Studio

July 2025

P.S. Before launch, our final task was adding controller support to the game. Unfortunately, we're not fully satisfied with the experience — it works now, but there are still many rough edges and bugs that need polishing. We'll continue optimizing it in the coming weeks.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions, or encounter issues, please don't hesitate to reach out!

Our discrod server: https://discord.gg/kca52mNqeS

Thanks again!