Dear Milk Tea Masters,

The moment we've all been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived! Boss Cigarto, the formidable official first-level boss, makes its epic debut! It's ready to challenge your strength in the dream battles—are you brave enough to take it on?

Alongside this exciting new challenge, our team has dedicated the past month to substantial performance improvements. Through meticulous reprogramming and detailed optimizations of texture management, audio systems, and RAM usage, we've significantly enhanced overall frame rates, loading speeds, and memory efficiency. Those pesky lag spikes and previous performance bottlenecks are now effectively resolved.

Before:

After:

Jump back into Tapioca Town and experience the smoother, revitalized gameplay firsthand! We're deeply grateful for your ongoing support and invaluable feedback—your enthusiasm truly drives us forward!

Additional Fixes:

Fixed the occasional controller mapping errors due to regional and language variations. Addressed an issue where players could still interact with drink upgrade submenus during beverage selection in the tea shop. Fixed overly lengthy English text appearing when skipping tutorials in the English version. Resolved layering issues with the NPC guitar-playing animation under the swing. Numerous detailed performance improvements and bug fixes.

Notice: The gifting system remains temporarily disabled as we are working diligently to bring you an enhanced gifting experience with richer interactions soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

Please report any bugs encountered during gameplay; we promise rapid responses and timely updates!



How to Report Bugs or Provide Feedback:



Join our Discord now: