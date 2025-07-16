The Online Beta has concluded and the option to select Online VS in VS Mode has been disabled for now. We’ll be working on addressing player feedback, fixing reported bugs, and making general improvements to Online VS.

Are you interested in continuing to test Online VS? You can join our Early Preview branch! Follow the instructions here on this for How to Swap to the Early Preview Steam Branch .

We hope you enjoyed this short Online Beta period, and until the full release we hope you continue to enjoy the Pals Pack single player content!

If you have any questions, or bugs to report you can either:

Join our Discord - and chat with us in the #pals-pack-dlc-feedback or #shovel-knight-pocket-dungeon channels



or emails us at support@yachtclubgames.com



Happy Puzzling!