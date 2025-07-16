 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19241373
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v1.28.0 is here, bringing with it the Emperor's Children troop voice lines, preparing the game for the upcoming Raid Event, and bringing some tweaks and improvements to existing features.

For a detailed look at all the changes, check out the release notes.

Stay tuned for more! The new cards will be revealed soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1985171
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1985172
  • Loading history…
