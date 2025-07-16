This new beta update brings some quality of life features:
Tool menu
Optics selection tool
Optics eraser
Now optics elements can be modified after being placed. Use the select tool to select the assets you want to modify and then just adjust the settings from the lighting tab.
Deleted alpha contribution for lights and walls colors
The scene now renders after adjusting the lighting settings automatically
Changed a little how the heavy particles spawning behaves. Now they are only accessible from the tools menu (all the shortcuts are untouched)
Changed depots in betafeatures branch