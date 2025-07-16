 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19241310 Edited 16 July 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This new beta update brings some quality of life features:

  • Tool menu

  • Optics selection tool

  • Optics eraser

  • Now optics elements can be modified after being placed. Use the select tool to select the assets you want to modify and then just adjust the settings from the lighting tab.

  • Deleted alpha contribution for lights and walls colors

  • The scene now renders after adjusting the lighting settings automatically

  • Changed a little how the heavy particles spawning behaves. Now they are only accessible from the tools menu (all the shortcuts are untouched)

Changed depots in betafeatures branch

View more data in app history for build 19241310
Depot 3762211
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link