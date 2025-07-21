Date of entry: 2150/10/08
Terraforming progress remains steady, but unexpected variables continue to surface. Fortunately, Command has just issued a new update packet—an essential calibration to our systems that promises to streamline operations and bolster long-term colonization efforts.
Engineering teams report improved efficiency protocols and refined deployment strategies across all sectors. These adjustments, based on extensive data analysis and feedback from ground operations, are already showing measurable benefits.
Patch Notes — Terraforming Mars 2.10.0.X
UI Rework:
- Rework of the UI module - stability increase and better maintenance. UI is the most sensitive aspect of this update, please reach us via Discord if you encounter any issue!
Bug fixes
- Fixed local game status not updating when passing turn to another human player.
- Fixed Ants #035 resource decrease continuously being displayed after using the effect.
- Fixed Big Asteroid #011 resource decrease displaying 0 instead of the correct value.
- Fixed Self-Replicating Robots #210 x2 resource action applies x2 again at the end of the turn.
- Fixed Nullref when opening Self-Replicating Robots #210’s menu before using its action.
- Fixed Self-Replicating Robots #210 buttons appearing on opponents’ boards.
- Fixed cards placed on Self-Replicating Robots #210 being visible and playable from hand.
- Fixed reducing South Pole melting cost with Heat on Hellas doesn’t consume Heat.
- Fixed cards with Floaters losing their effect text.
- Fixed score inconsistencies with Cities points.
- Fixed Olympus Conference #185 triggering twice.
- Fixed Artifical Lake #116 behaving like Nuclear Zone #097.
- Fixed issue with color picker for 5-player games.
- Fixed inconsistencies in the final score board
- Fixed online game chat that can't be closed once open.
- Fixed lags and errors when opening Selling Patent.
- Fixed duplicated effect/tag when replaying or trying to sell a card.
- Fixed language previously selected not changing in the search field of the Compendium.
- Fixed Leaderboard not updating when clicking in and out.
- Fixed Generation update displaying {0} instead of the Generation number.
- Fixed not being able to create an AsmoConnect account if the email has “-” in it.
- Fixed South Pole reduction popup on Hellas not closing with the View Game State button.
- Fixed neutral player having no icon.
- Fixed preferred color not updating when closing the Player profile.
- Other fixes and localization fixes.
