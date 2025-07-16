 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19241237 Edited 16 July 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the Bronze, Silver and Gold keys that rarely appear in the dungeon. With a key in possession, opening a chest while having a full inventory may let you equip additional items.
  • Re-ordered item IDs. Now, items obtainable from the 1st stage will be ID 1~7, 2nd stage 11~17, 3rd stage 21~27 and so on.
  • Fixed an issue where the chests were too rare in stage 6.
  • Some loot tables have been tweaked.
  • Added 2 new achievements.
  • Unobtained items will now show only their names in the Item dex.

