- Added the Bronze, Silver and Gold keys that rarely appear in the dungeon. With a key in possession, opening a chest while having a full inventory may let you equip additional items.
- Re-ordered item IDs. Now, items obtainable from the 1st stage will be ID 1~7, 2nd stage 11~17, 3rd stage 21~27 and so on.
- Fixed an issue where the chests were too rare in stage 6.
- Some loot tables have been tweaked.
- Added 2 new achievements.
- Unobtained items will now show only their names in the Item dex.
0.10.0 Update Patch Note
