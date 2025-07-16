Maintenance Drones now work on friendly ships and drones. Using them this way is a friendly action. You can adjust vehicles they work on with your usual IFF controls.

NPC AI is now more careful when flying damaged ships and not in life-or-death situation. This also applies to your damaged drones and derelict ships you attempt to salvage.

Time-rate transitions are now applied gradually for all cutscenes in order to reduce numerical imprecisions in the physics simulation, which could lead into unresolved states in the physics system and things glitching out or exploding during some cutscenes.

Fixed native tooltips sometimes showing up with "-" where they should not have.

Additional workarounds for OSX OpenGL bugs that caused the game to crash if you used windowed display mode and resized the game window by moving it to an edge of the screen.

More physically accurate electrical model for cradle arms and salvage manipulators.

Salvage manipulators and cradle arms now have power limits in accordance to listed specs.

A jammed cradle will not draw 500+MW of power in stall current anymore. Previously it could blackout most ships on a cradle docking accident, until you powered down the cradle in question.

The hardware cursor will now always be visible if the game is not in focus.

Fixed some inconsistencies in punctuation marks in dialogues.