Some hotfixes and improvements.
Features / Suggestions:
- #6513 #6484: Added new shield system events: shieldPercentage, shieldOnline, onShieldDepleted, onShieldOnline, and onShieldHit
- Added gizmo for shield displays showing capacity, regen time, and power consumption
- #6494 Added hull integrity event for the spaceship computer
- #6490 more info for solar panel
Bugfixes:
#6487 Event gate pulse issues
#6511 Station Hub Services menu is duplicated
#6502 grayscale button not using original brightness
#6495 Mission distress call cause issues when timing out
#6486 Laser sfx bug
#6512 Outpost Defense various issues
#6446 Symmetry issues on Holo bricks
[New build - DEFAULT] 25w29b: Hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update