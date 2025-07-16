 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19241180 Edited 16 July 2025 – 07:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some hotfixes and improvements.

Features / Suggestions:
- #6513 #6484: Added new shield system events: shieldPercentage, shieldOnline, onShieldDepleted, onShieldOnline, and onShieldHit
- Added gizmo for shield displays showing capacity, regen time, and power consumption
- #6494 Added hull integrity event for the spaceship computer
- #6490 more info for solar panel

Bugfixes:
#6487 Event gate pulse issues
#6511 Station Hub Services menu is duplicated
#6502 grayscale button not using original brightness
#6495 Mission distress call cause issues when timing out
#6486 Laser sfx bug
#6512 Outpost Defense various issues
#6446 Symmetry issues on Holo bricks

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link