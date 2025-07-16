Some hotfixes and improvements.



Features / Suggestions:

- #6513 #6484: Added new shield system events: shieldPercentage, shieldOnline, onShieldDepleted, onShieldOnline, and onShieldHit

- Added gizmo for shield displays showing capacity, regen time, and power consumption

- #6494 Added hull integrity event for the spaceship computer

- #6490 more info for solar panel



Bugfixes:

#6487 Event gate pulse issues

#6511 Station Hub Services menu is duplicated

#6502 grayscale button not using original brightness

#6495 Mission distress call cause issues when timing out

#6486 Laser sfx bug

#6512 Outpost Defense various issues

#6446 Symmetry issues on Holo bricks