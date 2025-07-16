Ground Vehicles
- CS/SA5 — a bug that caused the digital camouflage to be counted as a forest one and not as a desert one has been fixed. (Report).
- A bug that caused some actions on multi-vehicle SPAAs to not award Research Points has been fixed. (Report).
Interface
- A bug that caused the ammo box placement action in the action bar to be shown again on launchers of multi-vehicle SAMs after fully replenishing the ammo and switching to the TADS and back has been fixed.
- A bug that caused respawned targets in test drive to not be shown on the minimap has been fixed. (Report).
- A bug that caused the loading circle to stay in place and constantly fill up when holding the interaction key on a controller and moving the cursor away has been fixed.
Locations and Missions
- Eastern Europe, European Province — water level in the rivers has been reduced by 1.5 meters to allow for easier passage of amphibious vehicles.
Graphics
- A bug that caused the wrong graphic settings in the configuration file to cause the lack of shadows on vehicles has been fixed.
Sound
- A bug that caused voice warning systems to sometimes not work in online battles has been fixed.
- A bug that sometimes caused the siren sound to not play in replays when the nuke carrying aircraft has spawned in, has been fixed.
Achievements
- A bug that caused a text key to be shown in Gaijin.Net achievements awarded for playing Thai and Swiss vehicles has been fixed. (Report).
