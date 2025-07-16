Viking, it's time to race! The Viking Music Pack and Summer Skin Pack are now available to make your summer drumming legendary.
🎶 Viking Music Pack
5 new epic Viking metal tracks:
Valhalla Calling (Viking Metal Version) - Miracle of Sound (Level 1/4/6)
Skal (Metal Version) - Miracle of Sound (Level 3/6/7)
Death of the god of light - Brothers of Metal (Level 2/6/8)
Twilight of the Gods - Blind Guardian (Level 4/7/9)
Hold The Heathen Hammer High - Tyr (Level 5/7/8)
🌞 Summer Skin Pack
Bring summer vibes to your races with:
Summer accessories for your avatar
New clothing
A water pistol hammer (with a fun twist in VR)
An exclusive summer boat skin
🚨Known issues:
Due to changes in the changing room, customization choices made with previous versions will be reset to default on the first launch after updating (unlocked items will remain available).
Due to a bug, we temporarily disabled the new hammer unboxing animation (hammers are still unlocked and directly available in the selector). We are working on a fix to restore this as soon as possible.
🔥There’s no better time than summer to challenge your friends and prove who’s the mightiest drummer of them all. Available now!
Changed files in this update