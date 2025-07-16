 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240688
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi! in this update I added some minor bug fixes and a adjustment in the checkpoints, (checkpoints are the devil to program).
Thanks for playing! let me know what you think about the new update :).
-Sergio

Windows Dead Mist Win Depot 766501
macOS Dead Mist Mac Depot 766502
