Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (July 16, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - August 6, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 (UTC+0))Spring Messenger & Spring Fairy- Lunar Night Hunter2. Capsule Summon Event in Progress (July 9, 2025 (Wed) After Maintenance - July 30, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0))- Players can acquire [Golden Child] Title Box, [Event] Imprint of Harvest (1 Day) Box, Single Stat Change Scroll, Single Stat Drop Protection Scroll, GP Item Property Scroll, Coordi Fusion Scroll, Dungeon Entry Ticket, and various other items by logging in for 30 minutes every day for 15 days.- How to acquire [Summon Coin]: ① Players can acquire 3 Summon Coins by Daily Login ② Clear Special Dungeon/Harrier/Another World Dungeon to acquire 1 Summon Coin (Max 5 Daily) ③ Clear Weekly Chain Mission to acquire Summon Coin (Max 10 Daily)(1) Week 2 (July 16, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - July 23, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 (UTC+0))(2) Week 3 (July 23, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - July 30, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0))- Clear Special Dungeon 5 Times: Summon Coin x1 + Harrier Monster Card Box x10- Clear Special Dungeon 7 Times: Summon Coin x3 + Another World Monster Card Box x10- Clear Special Dungeon 10 Times: Summon Coin x6 + GP Item Property Scroll x2- If players summoned a Blue, Red, or Purple Capsule, players have a chance to win one of the content of the Capsule summoned.- If players summoned a Lucky Golden Capsule, players can receive all of the content of the Capsule summoned.- Players can receive an Accumulated Summon Reward after reaching 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, or 45 Accumulated Summon. Rewards will be added to your mailbox.- 5 Accumulated Summon Reward: Premium GC Club (3 Days)- 10 Accumulated Summon Reward: Hero Dungeon Sweep Ticket x5- 15 Accumulated Summon Reward: Coordi Fusion Scroll x2- 20 Accumulated Summon Reward: Epic Glyph Box x1- 25 Accumulated Summon Reward: GP Item Property Scroll x5- 30 Accumulated Summon Reward: Unknown Pet Box x1- 35 Accumulated Summon Reward: Single Property Scroll (85Lv) x2- 40 Accumulated Summon Reward: Lucky Golden Capsule x1- 45 Accumulated Summon Reward: Premium Another World Card Box x1- After completing 45 summons, players can continue summoning capsules, but Accumulated Summon rewards are only available up to 45.- Players can acquire one of the contents of [Premium Another World Card Box] at varied rates.- [Premium Another World Card Box] Contents: Corrupted Saint Gaian, Ashtaroth the Creator, Chaotic WitchWe will strive to create the best experience possible.Thank you.