Adjustments/Improvements

- Zhuge Liang: Upgraded effect to count all heroes.

- Xiahou Dun: Changed effect to count "Commander."

- Lu Xun: Changed effect to count "Commander."

- Sun Ce: Changed effect to count "Ruler."

- Daqiao: Adjusted her activation conditions and changed effect to count "Xiaoqiao."

- Xiaoqiao: Adjusted her activation conditions and changed effect to count "Daqiao."

- Pang Tong: Adjusted his activation conditions and changed effect to count "Talent."



- Zhenji: Strengthened her effects.

- Xu Shu: Strengthened his effects.

- Sima Shi: Strengthened his effects.

- Hanbei Takenaka: Strengthened his effects.

- Ieyasu Tokugawa: Strengthened his effects.

- Naotora Ii: Strengthened her effects.

- Kai: Strengthened her effects.

- Sasuke: Strengthened his effects.



- Zhang Jiao

- Okuni



Bug Fixes

- Allows you to move through enemies.

- Decreases hero rerolls at Crystal Saplings by ○○.



- Ryza

- Yumia



- Made it even more likely for the Record of Sin effect "Makes it more likely for '○○' Emblems to appear at Crystal Saplings" to be triggered.- Adjusted the amount of Tears of Blood that can be acquired at Tears of Blood portals.- Adjusted the contents of treasure chests that appear upon completing missions, making them more likely to contain items like Crystal Beads and Formations. Additionally, increased the amount of Tears of Blood and Karma Embers acquired.- Adjusted the Unique Tactics of the heroes below after Transcendence.- Lessened the Summoning Skill upgrade conditions of the following heroes:- Fixed a bug that caused Summoning Skills to be mistakenly treated as Musou Attacks and the damage they dealt to be calculated incorrectly following upgrades to Zhang Jiao's and Okuni's Summoning Skill "Disarming Wave."- Fixed a bug preventing Charon's Blades from being upgraded after Nobuyuki Sanada's Transcendence.- Fixed a bug in which the slashes from the effect "Normal Attacks Launch Slashes" were not triggered if the player had cancelled an attack by evading within a certain period.- Fixed a bug that reduced Attack by more than the intended amount for the buff "Decreases Attack by 50% for summoned heroes who do not have "○○" Emblems" in the Training Hall.- Fixed a bug causing a "+5 seconds" notification to be displayed after starting the Void of Ephemerality.- Fixed a bug causing check marks to appear beside different Records of Sin than the ones currently being acquired when switching the sort method in the Exchange for Karma Embers tab.- Fixed a bug preventing the following Records of Sin from being triggered correctly.- Fixed issues with the text for the Record of Sin "Decreases hero rerolls at Crystal Saplings by ○○" in the following languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.- Fixed a bug preventing Rachel's drop from mid-air if Quick Summons was triggered during her Charge Attack 2.- Fixed the timing of audio playback when Momiji is defeated.- Fixed issues with the audio playback when the following heroes take damage:- Fixed issues with the volume of some sound effects.- Made other minor bug fixes and improvements.