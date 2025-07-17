Possible fix for a rare multithreading race condition when subscribers are thinking about joining a social circle.



Fixed pathfinder using vehicle paths that the player couldn't afford to use in situations where there were alternate routes that they could have afforded. (this could result in players appearing to get stuck in 'Thinking' state)



Fixed a migration issue when travelling into certain complex regions if they contain completely walled-off areas which are unreachable by players, which could result in players just never migrating to those regions.



Fixed slow model 'rez' effect accidentally introduced in the Ruins update. (and also improved the maths to make it cope with very large and very small models better!)



Hi folks! This is a very small patch to handle a few issues reported with the Ruins Update.What's changed:Big thanks to everyone who reported issues!-T