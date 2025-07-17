 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19240628 Edited 17 July 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks! This is a very small patch to handle a few issues reported with the Ruins Update.

What's changed:
  • Possible fix for a rare multithreading race condition when subscribers are thinking about joining a social circle.
  • Fixed pathfinder using vehicle paths that the player couldn't afford to use in situations where there were alternate routes that they could have afforded. (this could result in players appearing to get stuck in 'Thinking' state)
  • Fixed a migration issue when travelling into certain complex regions if they contain completely walled-off areas which are unreachable by players, which could result in players just never migrating to those regions.
  • Fixed slow model 'rez' effect accidentally introduced in the Ruins update. (and also improved the maths to make it cope with very large and very small models better!)

Big thanks to everyone who reported issues!

-T

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win64 Depot 486861
Windows 32-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win32 Depot 486862
macOS 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 OSX Depot 486863
Linux 64-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux64 Depot 486864
Linux 32-bit MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux32 Depot 486865
