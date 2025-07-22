アップデートの内容は以下の通りです。
※アップデートを適用すると適用前に各モードで保存した「試合中断データ」が無効になります。
【共通】
〇プレイするシーズンを2024年度を選択し監督プレイを行った際に、コマンド入力後の有利不利の文字が正常に表示されない不具合の修正
【スタープレイヤー】
〇藤川球児から火の玉ストレートをラーニング後(習得後)、上方向へ変化しなくなる不具合の修正
【myBALLPARK】
〇イベントの準備
【その他】
〇上記以外の不具合修正
Ver2.2.0 アップデートのお知らせ
