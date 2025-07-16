Bug fix Endless mode - Game crashes when the 'Boss-sword type' clone hits the player. (Fixed)

- 3 bosses can't be picked in the random boss pool. (Fixed)

- Special enemies don't give exp to the player. (Fixed)

- The gate crystal modifier fails to work properly. (Fixed)



Improvement - Normal and special enemy game sprite redrawn.

- Purple shroom enemies only play 1 shooting sound effect.



Change and Balance - The gate crystal modifier will give random chips when the player passes 1 wave in endless mode.

- 'Dusk sword' base size increase.

- 'Sword of light' fusion materials requirement change from 3 to 2. Now just need 'Dusk sword' and 'Guardian sword'.

- Adjusting some bosses in endless mode.

