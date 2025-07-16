 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240484
  • Fixed an issue where assigned controllers were lost when loading between the Menu and Gameplay requiring an extra button press to reassign the controllers before they could be used.
  • Decreased the likelihood enemies will choose to fire when they know they cannot land the shot.
  • Fix a typo in the English text of the tutorial.
  • Fix an issue where Healer enemies would sometimes try to spawn with 6 items on Beast and Monster difficulty.
  • Added more safety checks to prevent softlocks on Steamdeck.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2644231
Linux Depot 2644232
