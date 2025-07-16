- Fixed an issue where assigned controllers were lost when loading between the Menu and Gameplay requiring an extra button press to reassign the controllers before they could be used.
- Decreased the likelihood enemies will choose to fire when they know they cannot land the shot.
- Fix a typo in the English text of the tutorial.
- Fix an issue where Healer enemies would sometimes try to spawn with 6 items on Beast and Monster difficulty.
- Added more safety checks to prevent softlocks on Steamdeck.
07/16/25 Hotfix Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
